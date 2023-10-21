FedEx Express

Photo of the day... FedEx Express

© Rob Falbo



Sometimes, I take special requests on what photos to post. As you can see, I have delivered.



In the background, the Ontario Hydro Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that reflects the beautiful blue sky.



Apple iPhone 8 ~ 12MP ~ISO 20 ~50 mm ~ f1.8 ~ 1/26s (original plus)

