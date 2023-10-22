Sun Studio ~ Memphis, Tennessee USA

Photo of the day... Sun Studio,

706 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.

© Rob Falbo



The Birthplace of Rock’n’roll...



Originally called Memphis Recording Service, it was opened by rock-and-roll pioneer Sam Phillips on January 3,1950. It actually shared the same building with Sun Records.



Many legendary artists such as Elvis, B.B. King, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis recorded there.



In 1987, ten years after Elvis's death and after many changes, Gary Hardy reopened it as recording label and tourist attraction "Sun Studio,"



Notable artists, such as U2 and Def Leppard used it to record there in the late 80's and 90's adding to its rich history.



In 2017, Stephen L. Betts on rollingstone.com outlines "Sun Records Studio: 18 Musical Milestones" "A timeline of key moments in the history of the legendary Memphis studio, from sessions by Elvis Presley to Elle King"

It's worth checking out!

