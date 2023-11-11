Sign up
Previous
242 / 365
Remembrance Day
Photo of the day... Remembrance Day
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
Saturday Nov. 11, 2023
© Rob Falbo 🌺
City of Vaughan's Remembrance Day service at the Woodbridge Cenotaph today.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
11th November 2023 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
poppy
,
‘remembrance
,
day‘
Leave a Comment
