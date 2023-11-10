Previous
Céline Dion by robfalbo
241 / 365

Céline Dion

Photo of the day... Céline Dion
Toronto, 1994
© Rob Falbo

Her star power was evident, this photo was taken when she was only 26 years old.


10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise