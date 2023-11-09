Previous
Sisters by robfalbo
Sisters

Photo of the day... Sisters.
The start of a beautiful friendship!
© Rob Falbo (2014)

The sweet amazement, joyful thoughts and fascinating wonder of a child for what comes next in life.

Marilyn Monroe said it best, “Sisters make the best friends in the world.”
9th November 2023

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

