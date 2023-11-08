Previous
Tropea, Italy by robfalbo
Tropea, Italy

Santa Maria dell’Isola Monastery
Tropea, Vibo Valentia, Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo

An iconic image on the Coast of the Gods (La Costa degli Dei), Calabria.

First erected as a simple church in medieval times, the structure sits atop an ‘island’ rock in front of Tropea.

It has been redesigned and rebuilt multiple times, after earthquakes destroyed it in 1783 and again in 1905.

In the background, you can see the Stromboli volcano out at sea.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
