239 / 365
Tropea, Italy
Photo of the day...
Santa Maria dell’Isola Monastery
Tropea, Vibo Valentia, Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo
An iconic image on the Coast of the Gods (La Costa degli Dei), Calabria.
First erected as a simple church in medieval times, the structure sits atop an ‘island’ rock in front of Tropea.
It has been redesigned and rebuilt multiple times, after earthquakes destroyed it in 1783 and again in 1905.
In the background, you can see the Stromboli volcano out at sea.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
