238 / 365
Night Sky
Photo of the day... Woodbridge Ave
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
“Clouds, they make a painting out of the sky.” ~ Marty Rubin
The view from our condo last night,
West of Wallace St. towards Kipling Ave.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
5th November 2023 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sun
,
clouds
