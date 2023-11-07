Previous
Night Sky by robfalbo
Night Sky

Photo of the day... Woodbridge Ave
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

“Clouds, they make a painting out of the sky.” ~ Marty Rubin

The view from our condo last night,
West of Wallace St. towards Kipling Ave.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Photo Details

