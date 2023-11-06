Sign up
Previous
237 / 365
Navy Pier Ferris Wheel (3)
Photo of the day... Navy Pier Ferris Wheel ~ Chicago, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo (2011)
So many different ways to photograph Ferris wheels.
This one operated for nearly 20 years before being replaced by the New Chicago Wheel in 2016.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
usa
,
history
,
wheel
,
pier
,
ferris
,
chicago
,
navy
,
illinois
