Navy Pier Ferris Wheel (2) by robfalbo
Navy Pier Ferris Wheel (2)

Photo of the day... Navy Pier Ferris Wheel ~ Chicago, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo (2011)

Another view of the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel with its red gondolas that is no more.

Operated for nearly 20 years before being replaced by the New Chicago Wheel in 2016.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
