Storefront Mural by robfalbo
Storefront Mural

Photo of the day... Storefront Mural
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

All over the city, art makes its way into the lives of people, making things a little less boring.

Love to see more of this artists work.

Apple iPhone 8 ~ ISO 20 ~ 28mm ~ f1.8 ~ 1/521s
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
