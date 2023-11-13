Sign up
Storefront Mural
Photo of the day... Storefront Mural
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
All over the city, art makes its way into the lives of people, making things a little less boring.
Love to see more of this artists work.
Apple iPhone 8 ~ ISO 20 ~ 28mm ~ f1.8 ~ 1/521s
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Photo Details
Album
365
Privacy
Tags
street
,
graffiti
,
canada
,
art
,
toronto
