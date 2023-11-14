Light, colour and shimmering glass...

Photo of the day… “Fiori di Como,”

Las Vegas, USA

© Rob Falbo



"No other substance transmits light, colour, and form as beautiful as glass."

~ Dale Chihuly



Chihuly is the artist who created “Fiori di Como,” the stunning glass sculpture that hangs from the ceiling in the Bellagio lobby covering over 2,100 square feet.



Weighing in at over 40,000 pounds, its 2,000 colorful hand-blown glass flowers treat visitors to an explosion of light, colour and shimmering glass.



It reportedly cost $10 million dollars to install in 1998.