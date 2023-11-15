Sign up
Previous
246 / 365
Technicolour Glass
Photo of the day… Art
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
City of Vaughan Highway 407 subway station gives you a little bit of light and artistic joy on your commute.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
246
photos
10
followers
14
following
67% complete
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th November 2023 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
colour
Diana
ace
Awesome capture with wonderful shapes and colours.
November 15th, 2023
