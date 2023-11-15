Previous
Technicolour Glass by robfalbo
246 / 365

Technicolour Glass

Photo of the day… Art
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

City of Vaughan Highway 407 subway station gives you a little bit of light and artistic joy on your commute.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Awesome capture with wonderful shapes and colours.
November 15th, 2023  
