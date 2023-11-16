Union Station, Toronto

Photo of the day... Public Art at Union Station

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



For most people, the subterranean commute through Toronto’s subway system is merely a way to get from point A to point B. People on their phones or reading a book can easily miss the world that exists around them, especially art.



That being said, people have noticed the art at Union Station and say it's depressing creating a bit of an uproar.



The thing is, this artwork mirrors the people riding the service and reveals the depths of the human experience with some calling it the "Toronto experience"



It was this intersection between public and private worlds that led multi-disciplinary artist and OCADU professor Stuart Reid to spend hours riding the subway and sketching passengers (that could of been you on your way to work).



The drawings were later enlarged and transferred to glass, which was painted and acid-etched giving Union Station (Toronto’s main public transportation hub) the "Zones of Immersion" art installation in 2015.



It's true that his depiction of transit riders can be amusing and his use of black and white in some of the art does accentuate the grit in this colourless world of commuting.



I'm ok with it, it's just art.



The question becomes, is it the art that is depressing or is it the fear of looking into a mirror?

