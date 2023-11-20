Toronto Maple Leafs

Photo of the day... Carlton the Bear,

~ with 5 year old Charlize.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Carlton is the official mascot of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He is a 6'4" anthropomorphic polar bear. His first public appearance was at the Leafs' home opener in Toronto against the New York Islanders on October 10, 1995.



Carlton's name and number (#60) comes from the location of Maple Leaf Gardens, which was 60 Carlton St. (in Toronto) MPG was the teams home arena for 68 years. (1931 - 1999)



The Leafs then moved to the Air Canada Centre (ACC) on Bay Street now named Scotiabank Arena.



The famed home game mascot has also travelled occasionally with the team, making appearances at 20 different arenas in 17 cities.



Reports of Carlton's retirement were circulated in November 2009, however the Maple Leafs, speaking through its mascot, stated that the report was false.



It was also rumoured in 2016 that a new mascot named FourKay, "an exciting and friendly 4KHD television screen mounted on a mans body" would replace Carlton. "His favourite pastime is watching Maple Leafs hockey games on Sportsnet using Rogers' 4KHD digital cable."



For more info see: sportsmascots.fandom.com

and pensionplanpuppets.com



(2018)



