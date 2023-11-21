Previous
Mill Street Brew Pub ~ Toronto by robfalbo
Mill Street Brew Pub ~ Toronto

Photo of the day... Mill Street Brew Pub
Distillery District, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2018)

The Mill Street set-up in the Distillery District is a great place to wander around. There are plenty of pubs, bars and places to eat.

Apple iPhone 7 ~ 28mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/2457 sec ~ ISO 20 ~ EXP 0 step ~ no flash, (enhanced)
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Diana ace
Amazing capture and perspective.
November 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Terrific capture and juxtaposition of old and new.
November 21st, 2023  
