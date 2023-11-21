Sign up
252 / 365
Mill Street Brew Pub ~ Toronto
Photo of the day... Mill Street Brew Pub
Distillery District, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2018)
The Mill Street set-up in the Distillery District is a great place to wander around. There are plenty of pubs, bars and places to eat.
Apple iPhone 7 ~ 28mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/2457 sec ~ ISO 20 ~ EXP 0 step ~ no flash, (enhanced)
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
2
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
252
photos
12
followers
21
following
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Tags
canada
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
distillery district
,
mill street
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and perspective.
November 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Terrific capture and juxtaposition of old and new.
November 21st, 2023
