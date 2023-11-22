Previous
"Breaking News Truck" by robfalbo
253 / 365

"Breaking News Truck"

Photo of the day... 299 Queen St. West
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)

Fitting photo for today as the US - Canada border is closed due to a vehicle explosion.
The FBI's field office in Buffalo (in a statement) said that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River.


As for the photo, it is perhaps the most defining aspect of the old City TV and Much Music headquarters back in the day ~ the "breaking news truck".

Since 1993, this quintessential Toronto location has had a truck smashing out of the building.
