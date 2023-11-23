Previous
Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving
to our American Friends 🇺🇸
south of the border…

From Canada 🇨🇦

Photo: Nottawasaga Bay at sunrise.
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Rob Falbo

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
November 23rd, 2023  
