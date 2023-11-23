Sign up
254 / 365
Happy Thanksgiving
Photo of the day...
Happy Thanksgiving.
© Rob Falbo
Happy Thanksgiving
to our American Friends 🇺🇸
south of the border…
From Canada 🇨🇦
Photo: Nottawasaga Bay at sunrise.
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene, Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
November 23rd, 2023
