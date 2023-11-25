Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
National Play Day with Dad
Photo of the day... #enjoythemoment
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Today is 'National Play Day with Dad' even though everyday should be #nationalplaydaywithdad
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Cliff McFarlane
I like that play day with dad.
November 25th, 2023
