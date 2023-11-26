Previous
Next
Toronto, Canada by robfalbo
257 / 365

Toronto, Canada

Photo of the day... FedEx
© Rob Falbo (2022)

Sometimes, I take special requests on what photos to post. As you can see, I have delivered.

In the background, the Ontario Hydro Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that reflects the beautiful blue sky.

Apple iPhone 8 ~ 12MP ~ISO 20 ~50 mm ~ f1.8 ~ 1/26s (original plus)
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise