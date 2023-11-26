Sign up
257 / 365
Toronto, Canada
Photo of the day... FedEx
© Rob Falbo (2022)
Sometimes, I take special requests on what photos to post. As you can see, I have delivered.
In the background, the Ontario Hydro Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that reflects the beautiful blue sky.
Apple iPhone 8 ~ 12MP ~ISO 20 ~50 mm ~ f1.8 ~ 1/26s (original plus)
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
toronto
ontario
fedex
