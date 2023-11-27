Sign up
Previous
258 / 365
The Intact Centre ~ Toronto
Photo of the day... The Intact Centre
700 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2022)
This office building has been previously known as Hydro Place, Ontario Hydro Building and Ontario Power Building.
Originally built in 1975 for Ontario Hydro, then successor OPG.
To complement my previous post and give a different POV.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
toronto
,
ontario
