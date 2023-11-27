Previous
The Intact Centre ~ Toronto
The Intact Centre ~ Toronto

700 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2022)

This office building has been previously known as Hydro Place, Ontario Hydro Building and Ontario Power Building.

Originally built in 1975 for Ontario Hydro, then successor OPG.

To complement my previous post and give a different POV.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
