City of Vaughan, Canada

Photo of the day... "Today"

© Rob Falbo



A light dusting of snow in Vaughan this morning.



A great metaphor for life...



"Snowflakes are one of nature's most fragile things, but just look what they can do when they stick together.”

~ Vesta M. Kelly



~~~

Apple iPhone 8 ~ 79 mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/17 sec ~ ISO 40 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ flash, backlit, (original)

