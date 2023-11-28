Sign up
Previous
259 / 365
City of Vaughan, Canada
Photo of the day... "Today"
© Rob Falbo
A light dusting of snow in Vaughan this morning.
A great metaphor for life...
"Snowflakes are one of nature's most fragile things, but just look what they can do when they stick together.”
~ Vesta M. Kelly
~~~
Apple iPhone 8 ~ 79 mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/17 sec ~ ISO 40 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ flash, backlit, (original)
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
snowflakes
,
firstsnow
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture.
November 27th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Fantastic Rob!
November 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
wonderful close snowy close up.
November 27th, 2023
