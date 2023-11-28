Previous
City of Vaughan, Canada by robfalbo
City of Vaughan, Canada

© Rob Falbo

A light dusting of snow in Vaughan this morning.

A great metaphor for life...

"Snowflakes are one of nature's most fragile things, but just look what they can do when they stick together.”
~ Vesta M. Kelly

Apple iPhone 8 ~ 79 mm ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/17 sec ~ ISO 40 ~ EXP 0 step ~ 4mm ~ flash, backlit, (original)
Bucktree ace
Fabulous capture.
November 27th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Fantastic Rob!
November 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
wonderful close snowy close up.
November 27th, 2023  
