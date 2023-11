ROM ~ Toronto, Canada

Photo of the day... Royal Ontario Museum,

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The ROM is the largest and most visited museum in Canada, attracting more than one million visitors every year. In 2018, they had a record breaking 1.44 million visitors.



Established in 1912, it opened on March 19, 1914. It holds a collection of 6,000,000 objects!



The photo contrasts the old plus the new, showing the original building and the Michael Lee-Chin "Crystal". The multimillion-dollar expansion to the museum designed by Daniel Libeskind officially opened in 2007.



Apple iPhone 8 photo, ISO 20 ~ 28mm~ f1.8 ~1/899s