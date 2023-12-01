Sign up
262 / 365
Juxtaposition
Photo of the day... Juxtaposition
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Contrasting elements of the old and new in architecture.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
architecture
,
toronto
,
juxtaposition
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
November 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
November 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and perspective.
November 30th, 2023
