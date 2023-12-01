Previous
Juxtaposition by robfalbo
Juxtaposition

Photo of the day... Juxtaposition
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Contrasting elements of the old and new in architecture.

1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
November 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!
November 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Awesome capture and perspective.
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
