Is Toronto is turning into Gotham city? by robfalbo
Is Toronto is turning into Gotham city?

Photo of the day... Toronto
Bay Street and Front Street West
As witnessed on social media this year,
citizens are undeniably disturbed with all the violent incidents on the TTC transit system, as well as carjackings, muggings and robberies to name a few.

Some are even comparing 2023 Toronto to 1983's New York City.

Is this a perfect storm of things to come or an overreaction?
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Rob Falbo

Well done! Stormy weather ahead
December 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
December 1st, 2023  
