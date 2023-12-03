Sign up
264 / 365
"You Lookin’ at Me Lookin’ at You"
Photo of the day... " You lookin at me..."
© Rob Falbo
Elvis Presley art in one of his most iconic outfits captured from the 1957 movie Jailhouse Rock.
iPhone 5s photo
(2015)
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
264
photos
18
followers
43
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
elvis
,
elvis presley
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
December 3rd, 2023
365 Project
