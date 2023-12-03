Previous
"You Lookin’ at Me Lookin’ at You" by robfalbo
"You Lookin’ at Me Lookin’ at You"

Photo of the day... " You lookin at me..."
© Rob Falbo

Elvis Presley art in one of his most iconic outfits captured from the 1957 movie Jailhouse Rock.

iPhone 5s photo
(2015)

3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot.
December 3rd, 2023  
