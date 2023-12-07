Previous
Cavalcade of Lights (2) by robfalbo
Cavalcade of Lights (2)

Photo of the day… Cavalcade of Lights
Don Panos Parkette
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

To complement my previous post...another view.

Drove by the park last year. Hope to make it out again this year to see what's in store this time.

Located on St. Clair Ave W between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd. Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA.

The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.

(St. Clair Ave W at Prescott Ave. ~ 2022)
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 6th, 2023  
