268 / 365
Cavalcade of Lights (2)
Photo of the day… Cavalcade of Lights
Don Panos Parkette
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
To complement my previous post...another view.
~~~
Drove by the park last year. Hope to make it out again this year to see what's in store this time.
Located on St. Clair Ave W between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd. Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA.
The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.
(St. Clair Ave W at Prescott Ave. ~ 2022)
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 6th, 2023
