267 / 365
Cavalcade of Lights
Photo of the day… Cavalcade of Lights
Don Panos Parkette
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Drove by the park last year. Hope to make it out again this year to see what's in store this time.
Located on St. Clair Ave W between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd. Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA.
The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.
(St. Clair Ave W at Prescott Ave. ~ 2022)
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
canada
,
holiday
,
snowman
,
toronto
,
christmas lights
,
ontario
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and lights.
December 6th, 2023
