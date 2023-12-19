Sign up
Previous
280 / 365
Look up...
Photo of the day… Look up and smile.
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The sky is open to those who have wings.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
280
photos
30
followers
82
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
sun
,
bird
,
peace
,
clouds
,
view
,
canada
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
flight
,
peaceful
,
hawk
Diana
ace
I love the rays with the bird flying below them.
December 19th, 2023
