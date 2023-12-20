Sign up
281 / 365
Angel Wings
Photo of the day... "Angel Wings"
Distillery District, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Who would you put here?
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
katy
ace
I like how you’ve chosen to photograph this without anyone in there! Terrific way to make me think who all I might put there, and there are many.
December 20th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Big list of lovely kind people
December 20th, 2023
