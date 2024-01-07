Biker Cat

Photo of the day... Biker Cat

© Rob Falbo



Artificial intelligence (AI) image generation began to transform photography in 2022 making it inescapable and mainstream by 2023 in many forms of visual art.



AI has become a force, we as photographers can't ignore and perhaps can embrace.



This contend was generated by me inputting image prompts into an artificial intelligence system powered by DALL-E3.



Very cool and easy...



