299 / 365
Biker Cat
Photo of the day... Biker Cat
© Rob Falbo
Artificial intelligence (AI) image generation began to transform photography in 2022 making it inescapable and mainstream by 2023 in many forms of visual art.
AI has become a force, we as photographers can't ignore and perhaps can embrace.
This contend was generated by me inputting image prompts into an artificial intelligence system powered by DALL-E3.
Very cool and easy...
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
cat
fun
kitten
motorcycle
biker cat
Brian
ace
Like it. I’m planning on doing an AI theme. What solution are you using to create this?
January 7th, 2024
Brian
ace
I see dall-e3.
January 7th, 2024
Rob Falbo
@i_am_a_photographer
yes Dall e 3 by microsoft
January 7th, 2024
