El Capitolio, Havana, Cuba

El Capitolio

Paseo Martí, Centro Habana, Havana, Cuba

© Rob Falbo



Construction started in 1926 and was completed in 1929, at a cost of 17 million U.S. dollars, using 5000 workers. It was the tallest building in Havana until the 1950s.



It houses the world's third largest indoor statue; the Statue of the Republic, Hostess of the National Capitol of Cuba.



Many people think it is a copy of the U.S. Capitol, however it is not a replica. According to wikipedia, "It is similar to that in Washington D.C, but a meter higher, a meter wider, and a meter longer, as well as much richer in detail."

The actual construction time was 3 years, 3 months and 20 days.



Photo - original film photo digitized (c.1995)




