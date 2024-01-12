Previous
Mount Rushmore by robfalbo
Mount Rushmore

Keystone, South Dakota USA
© Rob Falbo

Can't go to the Black Hills of South Dakota without visiting the colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are all surrounded by nature.

We had the pleasure of taking a scenic drive through the Needles Highway and the wildlife loop on our way to Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

FUJIFILM ~FinePix V10 ~f/5.5 ~ 1/250 sec. ~ ISO 200 ~ 22mm ~ Pattern metering, no flash, auto ~ enhanced (2009)
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Maxine Lathbury
Great photo
January 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful sight beautifully captured.
January 12th, 2024  
