Mount Rushmore

Photo of the day... Mount Rushmore

Keystone, South Dakota USA

© Rob Falbo



Can't go to the Black Hills of South Dakota without visiting the colossal sculpture carved into the granite face of Mount Rushmore. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln are all surrounded by nature.



We had the pleasure of taking a scenic drive through the Needles Highway and the wildlife loop on our way to Mount Rushmore National Memorial.



Device Info:

FUJIFILM ~FinePix V10 ~f/5.5 ~ 1/250 sec. ~ ISO 200 ~ 22mm ~ Pattern metering, no flash, auto ~ enhanced (2009)

