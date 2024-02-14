Previous
Happy Valentine’s Day by robfalbo
337 / 365

Happy Valentine’s Day

Photo of the day...
Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️
© Rob Falbo

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
92% complete

Diana ace
Oh how adorable these two are!
February 14th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
So cute.
February 14th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
What a beautiful picture…..
February 14th, 2024  
Monica
Adorable!
February 14th, 2024  
