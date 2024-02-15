Previous
"Red Love Diamond Dust" by robfalbo
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Awesome custom painting from Anthony Ricciardi, renowned multi-disciplinary artist from Toronto.

I love his story and his art.

Check out www.ricciardipaints.com
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
