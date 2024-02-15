Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
"Red Love Diamond Dust"
Photo of the day... "Red Love Diamond Dust"
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Awesome custom painting from Anthony Ricciardi, renowned multi-disciplinary artist from Toronto.
I love his story and his art.
Check out www.ricciardipaints.com
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
338
photos
73
followers
179
following
92% complete
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
art
,
hearts
