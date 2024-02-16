Previous
Pontiac, Illinois USA by robfalbo
339 / 365

Pontiac, Illinois USA

Photo of the day... Livingston County
Pontiac, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo

The Livingston County Courthouse with a Civil War Monument on the grounds.

Erected in 1902, the memorial has a statue of a uniformed Union soldier standing at parade rest holding his rifle in both hands with the butt of it resting on the ground.

The memorial is inscribed: "In Memory Of All Soldiers and Sailors of Livingston County."

It served as the county's primary judicial center until late 2011, when a replacement Law and Justice Center opened across the street. It currently houses county offices that are not court-related. (Wiki)
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful architectural details in this great shot
February 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing building.
February 16th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness, how beautiful!
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise