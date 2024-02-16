Pontiac, Illinois USA

The Livingston County Courthouse with a Civil War Monument on the grounds.



Erected in 1902, the memorial has a statue of a uniformed Union soldier standing at parade rest holding his rifle in both hands with the butt of it resting on the ground.



The memorial is inscribed: "In Memory Of All Soldiers and Sailors of Livingston County."



It served as the county's primary judicial center until late 2011, when a replacement Law and Justice Center opened across the street. It currently houses county offices that are not court-related. (Wiki)

