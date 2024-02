Alcova, Wyoming, USA #20

Photo of the day… Fremont Canyon,

Alcova, Wyoming, USA

© Rob Falbo



I started my 365 project in March 2023. I am almost 95% complete. I will be posting my 20 favourite photos of the year...



Known for its massive granite formations with 200 foot cliffs (over 500 feet in some areas). Whether you are kayaking, fishing for trout or just passing through, this place provides you a spectacular backdrop!