Previous
342 / 365
Happy Family Day...
Photo of the day… Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Happy Family Day!
In Ontario, today is as a province-level statutory holiday ~ Family Day.
I took this photo from the CN Tower 15 years ago. I need to go back and take another to document the changes.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
2
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
342
photos
74
followers
186
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
city
,
toronto
,
ontario
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love your pov. Great shot. Happy Family Day.
February 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fantastic capture and pov, I love the tones too! Happy Family Day.
February 19th, 2024
