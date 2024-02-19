Previous
Happy Family Day... by robfalbo
342 / 365

Happy Family Day...

Photo of the day… Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Happy Family Day!

In Ontario, today is as a province-level statutory holiday ~ Family Day.

I took this photo from the CN Tower 15 years ago. I need to go back and take another to document the changes.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love your pov. Great shot. Happy Family Day.
February 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fantastic capture and pov, I love the tones too! Happy Family Day.
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise