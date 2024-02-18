Previous
SCHEELS Ferris wheel by robfalbo
SCHEELS Ferris wheel

Photo of the day... SCHEELS Ferris wheel
Springfield, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo

The 65-foot, 16-car indoor Ferris wheel.
It shines as silver and gold.
Rob Falbo

Dave ace
Nice capture
February 18th, 2024  
