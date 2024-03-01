Previous
Blue Sky #10 by robfalbo
353 / 365

Blue Sky #10

Photo of the day... Blue Sky
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

“Seeing is not enough; you have to feel what you photograph.” ~ Andre Kertesz

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise