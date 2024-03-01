Sign up
Blue Sky #10
Photo of the day... Blue Sky
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
“Seeing is not enough; you have to feel what you photograph.” ~ Andre Kertesz
Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...
1st March 2024
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
nature
sky
blue
sun
bird
peace
clouds
view
canada
spring
outdoors
flight
peaceful
hawk
rob top 20
