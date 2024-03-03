Previous
Varadero Beach, Cuba #8 by robfalbo
Varadero Beach, Cuba #8

Photo of the day... Varadero Beach, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

The quintessential beach photo...

Posting 20 of my favourite photos of the year...

(Original film photo ~ digitized)

3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
