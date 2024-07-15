Sign up
Previous
Photo 489
Kangaroo Standoff
Kangaroo Standoff
Stillwater, Oklahoma USA
© Rob Falbo
Lost Creek Safari, where visitors get a chance to get up close and personal with birds and unique animals.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
Tags
usa
,
fun
,
oklahoma
,
kangaroo
,
stillwater
Walks @ 7
ace
Great capture of hesitancy
July 15th, 2024
