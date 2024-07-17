Peace

Photo of the day... “Peace”

Distillery District, Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



We seem to be having a bit of a shortage right now. The world is in turmoil, with fear, anger and loss abound. In politics, in social discourse, and in our expectations for the future.



“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.” — Desmond Tutu.



~

Artwork installation “Symbolic Peace" is a "laser cut, cold rolled steel sculpture inspired by the strength of diversity in our community.



It is representative of individuals and communities living together in harmony despite their superficial differences, and the fact that only together can we create something greater and more beautiful than the individual parts."



"The Distillery District is a National Historic Site containing 40 Victorian buildings and hundreds of industrial artifacts that collectively recall Canada’s industrial past and the proud history of the former Gooderham & Worts Distillery." (Self guided tour info.)