Photo 609
Velvet Cloak
Photo of the day…
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The velvet cloak was on fire...
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
woodbridge
canada
ontario
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great and I love that sky.
November 12th, 2024
