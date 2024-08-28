Previous
The 3 boys in the old railway tunnel.. by robz
The 3 boys in the old railway tunnel..

If you have a moment to spare I would appreciate your feedback as to which image you prefer. I liked different things about each one and could not decide. Many thanks Rob
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
I like them both. The left one has the air of excitement of the child’s torch on the wall. The right one has such a pleasing composition and the umbrella is fab. Can’t decide!
August 26th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Both are good. Hard to choose. I like the one on the left best. the child's curiosity and the exposure to the light outside the tunnel
August 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great shots! I love the contrasts!
August 26th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
The right on give a better perspective of the tunnel, but to me the other images is more interesting. Leaves me with more questions. Together they tell a story,
August 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
I think I prefer the the one on the left, just because of the children looking up & being inquisitive about what is being pointed out by the adult.
August 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I prefer the one on the right as the two people are central with the third drawing by eye in to the tunnel.
August 26th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I like the left side… there’s an excitement… all looking up at ? Something that’s captured their attention…
August 26th, 2024  
