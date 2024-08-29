Previous
What you couldn't see in yesterday's photo.. by robz
Photo 2522

What you couldn't see in yesterday's photo..

The whole tunnel was decorated - and somehow it didn't seem too out of place! Thank you all for your feed-back yesterday. We're off to Brisbane today so I'll have to wait til tomorrow to read all of your kind suggestions. Many thanks Rob
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Suzanne ace
I like the idea of showing what's outside the frame of a photo! Great shot!

Have fun in Brisbane.
August 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool tunnel
August 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
August 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a contrast to yesterday’s image.
August 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
The tunnel of graffiti! Nice capture.
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
