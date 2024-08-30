Sign up
Previous
Photo 2523
Ducks all lined up and looking good...
SOOC with great reflections from the bush and buildings surrounding Roma Street Gardens, in the centre of Brisbane.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3580
photos
135
followers
110
following
691% complete
View this month »
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
29th August 2024 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
These ducks look spectacular in their organised line!
August 29th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture and great reflections. Fav 😊
August 29th, 2024
