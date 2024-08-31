Sign up
Previous
Photo 2524
Waterlily on the duck pond.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
6
5
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3581
photos
135
followers
110
following
691% complete
View this month »
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
29th August 2024 8:52am
View
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific! I love the beautiful vibrant color on the dark background.
August 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely pink.
August 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous light, composition
August 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
It must have been close to shore….the ones I want to take a photo of are usually too far away.
August 30th, 2024
