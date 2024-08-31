Previous
Waterlily on the duck pond. by robz
Waterlily on the duck pond.

31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Shutterbug ace
Terrific! I love the beautiful vibrant color on the dark background.
August 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely pink.
August 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous light, composition
August 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
It must have been close to shore….the ones I want to take a photo of are usually too far away.
August 30th, 2024  
