Easily identified as a pub...

if you happen to be a slightly older Queenslander! The illuminated figure at the end of the building is a XXXX man - once the only beer drunk by most Qld men...
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Interesting shot but the XXXX man gave me a laugh!
September 9th, 2024  
John ace
Definitely an interesting night scene!
September 9th, 2024  
