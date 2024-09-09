Sign up
Photo 2533
Easily identified as a pub...
if you happen to be a slightly older Queenslander! The illuminated figure at the end of the building is a XXXX man - once the only beer drunk by most Qld men...
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2533
Suzanne
ace
Interesting shot but the XXXX man gave me a laugh!
September 9th, 2024
John
ace
Definitely an interesting night scene!
September 9th, 2024
