Previous
Modern architecture by robz
Photo 2534

Modern architecture

In many new Brisbane high-rises it seems to have a nicely, slightly abstract feel...
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great angle well captured!
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Casino? Looks like dice to me on that logo up the side...
September 10th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That6's a pretty interesting perspective.
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise