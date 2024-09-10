Sign up
Photo 2534
Modern architecture
In many new Brisbane high-rises it seems to have a nicely, slightly abstract feel...
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3591
photos
134
followers
110
following
694% complete
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Mags
ace
Great angle well captured!
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Casino? Looks like dice to me on that logo up the side...
September 10th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
That6's a pretty interesting perspective.
September 10th, 2024
