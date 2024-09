The new behind the old...

The 12-hectare Queen's Wharf Resort has been developed as fill-in CBD development which maintains the string of heritage riverfront buildings like that shown yesterday. It will eventually include bars, restaurants, more than 1,000 hotel rooms in three hotels, apartments, a Sky Deck overlooking the riverfront and an event centre with a large ballroom.

It includes public access to the riverfront with extensive walkways and a plaza beneath the new footbridge across the river.